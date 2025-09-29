Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 29 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday assured that before Diwali, the government will start distributing cheques to affected individuals, including farmers and residents, for crop damage, cattle loss, and house damage. This initiative aims to provide timely relief to those impacted by the floods.

Addressing a press conference, Mann outlined the compensation details: Rs 20,000 per acre for crop damage, Rs 37,500 for cattle loss, and Rs 7,200 per acre for desilting efforts and Rs 4.5 crore has been sanctioned for draining water from Fazilka and Ferozepur areas.

"Rs 20,000 per acre will be given for crop damage, Rs 37,500 for cattle damage and Rs 7,200 per acre for desilting. Rs 4.5 crore for draining water from Fazilka and Ferozepur areas... Before Diwali, we will start handing out cheques for crop damage, cattle damage, and house damage, so that people can get relief," CM Mann said.

To protect farmers from exploitation, the Punjab government has introduced the Seeds (Punjab Amendment) Act. This legislation imposes strict penalties and fines on manufacturers and sellers of fake or low-quality seeds. Additionally, only government-certified pesticides will be sold in the state, ensuring that farmers have access to quality products.

"The Seeds (Punjab Amendment) Act has been introduced to ensure strict penalties and fines against manufacturers and sellers for selling fake or low-quality seeds. Only government-certified pesticides will be sold...," said Mann.

CM Mann further informed that he will meet the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, on Tuesday to discuss the state's losses and seek support.

"Tomorrow, after 5 pm, I am going to meet the Union Home Minister regarding the losses of Punjab and will put everything before him to help Punjab with an open heart," he added.

Earlier, on September 9, in Gurdaspur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore for flood-affected Punjab, in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already allocated to the state.

There will be an advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. He also announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh rupees to the next of kin of the deceased and 50,000 rupees to the seriously injured in the floods and natural calamity.

He said the children orphaned due to these floods will receive extended comprehensive support under the PM CARES for Children scheme. This will ensure their long-term welfare.

Meanwhile, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema pointed out that while Punjab demanded Rs 20,000 crore in aid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced only Rs 1,600 crore, which has not yet been released.

Cheema stated that the ongoing State Assembly session will continue its discussion on the Rehabilitation Bill, which Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann introduced following the devastating effects of the floods in Punjab and the damages incurred by the state.

While interacting with the media, Cheema said, "Today is the last day of the Assembly session. On the first day, we discussed the devastation caused by the floods and the rehabilitation process. A huge loss occurred in Punjab in which people died, and property was damaged. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a rehabilitation bill was introduced, which continues even today."

Punjab Finance Minister also criticised the BJP leaders and said, "It is unfortunate that on the very first day, two BJP MLAs slipped away from the House. They did not raise Punjab's concerns with the Centre, even though the Speaker had given them time."

He further added, "Today, we have come to know that the BJP is running a virtual assembly from their office. The MLAs from Pathankot and Mukerian are holding a mock session, making fun of their people and of democracy."

Criticising the elected BJP from Punjab and the party in the same tone, he said, "The BJP is running away from listening to the truth. They are not attending the session because they cannot face the truth. This is a party of mere slogans." (ANI)

