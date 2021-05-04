Chandigarh, May 4 (PTI) Amid depletion of vaccine stock, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday sought an increase in the state's allocation of coronavirus vaccine.

He said the state's stock of vaccines stood "depleted" at less than 50,000 doses.

"The Centre's allocation for May 1-15 is only 6 lakh doses, i.e. @40K a day. Request Union Health Minister @drharshvardhan Ji to urgently review and enhance Punjab's allocation given the high incidence of #Covid19 in the state," said Amarinder in a tweet.

The Punjab government had placed an order for 30 lakh doses of vaccine with the Serum Institute of India for the age group 18 to 44 years.

The Punjab government on Monday said the state would get an allocation of 3.30 lakh doses of the vaccine for the 18-44 age group for May.

Punjab is among the worst-affected states in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, it had registered 157 deaths and 9,798 new infections.

