Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 13 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, thousands of devotees thronged Sri Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, in Amritsar on Sunday.

Offering fervent prayers and taking a holy dip in the sacred Sarovar, pilgrims marked the festival with deep reverence. Devotees will offer prayers in Gurudwara throughout the day.

The festival of Baisakhi marks the Sikh New Year and is a spring harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and other parts of north India.

One devotee, Sukminder, reflected on the spiritual significance of the day and said, "Today is Vaisakhi, the sacred day on which Guru Gobind Singh Ji established the Khalsa in 1699 at Sri Anandpur Sahib. Revered as 'Sarbans Dani' -- the one who gave everything for dharma -- Guru Gobind Singh Ji is honoured as a spiritual father to the Khalsa Panth. Sri Keshgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib is the birthplace of the Khalsa, established by Guru Gobind Singh Ji on Vaisakhi in 1699. On this auspicious day, thousands of devotees also pay homage at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib. For Sikhs and many other spiritual seekers around the world, the Harmandir Sahib remains a cherished place of devotion."

Bobby Singh, a devotee from the UK, shared his joy of visiting the holy shrine. "I'm from Fazilka, along with his family, and accompanied by representatives from Nidana and a Vice-Chancellor (or other dignitary), paid a visit to Sri Harmandir Sahib," he said.

Another devotee from the UK, Catalina Lopez, expressed her gratitude and said, "My name is Catalina Lopez, and we're here with our entire family to celebrate Vaisakhi. It's a moment of great joy for us. The children are truly fortunate to be part of this experience -- we feel incredibly blessed to be here."

To celebrate the festival, people visit Gurudwaras, seek blessings, and participate in Nagar Kirtan. 'Kada prasad' is distributed among the devotees.

The day marks the anniversary of the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in the year 1699. On this day, Guru Gobind Singh abolished the distinction between higher and lower caste communities. (ANI)

