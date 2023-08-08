Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday held meetings to review the law and order situation in Patiala and Rupnagar ranges ahead of Independence Day.

The meeting of four districts -- Patiala, Malerkotla, Sangrur and Barnala -- was held in Patiala, while the meeting of three districts SAS Nagar, Rupnagar and Fatehgarh Sahib was held in Mohali, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Haryana Communal Violence: Mobile Internet Services in Nuh Stay Suspended Till August 11.

During the meetings, officers were briefed on various aspects, including on Independence Day arrangements, law and order issues, suggestions on further improvement of policing, and the current requirements for effective law enforcement, the DGP said. He also shared various security alerts and inputs with the officers.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) (Patiala Range) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, IGP (Ropar Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, senior superintendents of police of Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Malerkotla, SAS Nagar, Rupnagar and Fatehgarh Sahib, among others were present in the meeting.

Also Read | GST Impact: MPL Lays Off 350 Employees, About Half of Indian Team, to Bear Burden of Increased Tax on Online Gaming.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)