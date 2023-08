New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 near areas such as Rajghat, ITO and Red Fort ahead of Independence Day, officials said on Thursday.

"In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) has been invoked in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO, Red Fort etc. No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas," police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Also Read | ‘Peeping Tom’ Act in Tamil Nadu: Man Beaten to Death for Peeping at Neighbour’s Wife Breastfeeding Her Child in Coimbatore.

Independence Day will be celebrated on August 15 during which the prime minister addresses the nation from the Red Fort.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)