Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 2 (ANI): DIG Border Range Sandeep Goyal said the Punjab Police, with support from central and state agencies, has busted an international ISI-backed terror module involved in a grenade attack in Gurdaspur and planning more strikes.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, DIG Sandeep Goyal said, "Punjab Police, with the help of central agencies, Delhi Police, Haryana Police, state's own intelligence agencies, has busted an international ISI-backed terror module... The one who was leading it was terrorist Shahzad Bhatti, Zeeshan Akhtar, who is a resident of Jalandhar Rural and Amandeep Singh Aman Pannu, who was a resident of Gurdaspur."

He said the terrorists aimed to spark communal tensions. "They had planned a hand grenade attack to spread chaos and disharmony between communities. They had carried out a hand grenade attack on a police station in Gurdaspur," he added.

According to the DIG, the network had multiple layers. "They had created two modules of their own and the second module was to carry out another such incident after 4-5 days, which we foiled yesterday... We have arrested Naveen and Kush. Two pistols and a P86 Chinese-made hand grenade were also recovered from them," he said.

He further said that questioning led them to additional suspects. "Gurjeet Singh and Pradeep Singh were arrested yesterday. We identified both modules through questioning. During the raids and arrests, we discovered that the first module members, Hargun and Vijay Prajapati, both residents of Gwalior, had been arrested by the Delhi Police. We have identified the third individual and will apprehend him."

The DIG added that follow-up action is underway. "The second module has also been identified, in which Naveen and Kush have been arrested. There is a third module within that as well. The third character has been identified. He will also be arrested soon..." he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a 35-year-old man, identified as Inderpreet Singh Perri, was shot dead late Monday in Chandigarh's Sector 26, triggering a high-level police investigation.

IG Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar confirmed the incident, stating that multiple rounds were fired. According to officials, around nine rounds were discharged, with eight empty shells and one live cartridge recovered from the spot.

Preliminary examination indicates 4-5 bullet injuries on the victim's body. Police sources said the killing may be linked to gang rivalry, as the deceased had several criminal cases registered against him.

The forensic team is examining evidence from the scene, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being reviewed as part of the probe. The body has been kept at PGI, Chandigarh, for post-mortem. (ANI)

