Chandigarh, Apr 15 (PTI) Ruling AAP on Tuesday escalated its attack on Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa asking him to disclose source of his "50 bombs have reached Punjab" claim, saying the matter pertains to public safety.

AAP leaders also said if the leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly has made the statement in a casual manner then he must immediately apologize to the people of state.

Also Read | India Can Create 2.5 Million Direct Jobs by Tripling Automotive Exports to USD 60 Billion and Generating USD 25 Billion Trade Surplus by 2030: Government.

Bajwa on Tuesday appeared before police in connection with an FIR registered against him over his "50 bombs" remarks even as state Congress leadership came out in support of him.

Earlier in the day, Bajwa moved the Punjab and Haryana High court, seeking quashing of the FIR.

Also Read | Cow Dung on Classroom Walls for Cooling: DUSU President Ronak Khatri Defaces Lakshmibai College Principal Pratyush Vatsala's Office (Watch Video).

In an interview to a private television channel recently, Bajwa had claimed, "I have come to know that 50 bombs have reached Punjab. Of this, 18 have exploded, 32 are yet to go off."

Addressing a gathering of party leaders in Mohali during a protest against Bajwa, Punjab minister Aman Arora said the Congress leader should disclose the source of his information on the basis of which he gave the statement.

Neither the police nor state intelligence has such information and if such kind of information has been given to Bajwa by someone then he must disclose its source as the matter pertains to public safety and security, Arora, who is also the AAP's state unit chief, said.

The Punjab Police had on Sunday asked Bajwa about the source of his information to which he said he cannot disclose it.

Arora said it is a sensitive matter and it is essential to find out whether Bajwa knows where these 32 bombs which are "yet to go off" have been hidden and who could be on their targets.

"He must share all information with the Punjab Police or state intelligence," said Arora.

"And if he has made the statement in a casual way, then he must immediately apologize before the people of Punjab," the Punjab AAP chief said.

Arora said that Punjab has already paid a huge cost during dark days of militancy and anyone making such statements which vitiate peace cannot be tolerated.

He also said it is ironic that the Congress, which claims to have rooted out militancy from Punjab when it was in power, is standing in support of Bajwa in the matter.

Health Minister Balbir Singh also said Bajwa must disclose the source of his information.

"It is a matter concerning public safety and security of Punjab and the country," Singh said.

Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra, AAP MLA from Amargarh, said the consequences of the statement given by Bajwa are serious.

State minister Ravjot said being a leader of opposition, Bajwa is occupying a constitutional post, "but without any facts and evidence, he makes such statements. He has disrespected the Constitution and people of Punjab".

"We want to ask Bajwa why he is giving statements and making attempts to play with Punjab's security. If he had any sensitive information, why did he not inform the chief minister, police or intelligence," he said.

Bajwa has been booked under sections 197(1)(d) (false and misleading information that endangers country's sovereignty and unity) and 353(2) (false statements intend to create enmity and hatred or ill will) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Earlier, Congress leaders slammed Bhagwant Mann for registering a case against Bajwa, and also accused the chief minister of misusing police against opposition leaders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)