Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 14 (ANI): Farmers at Kallair Balla village in Punjab's Amritsar celebrated Vaisakhi on Tuesday with great joy and enthusiasm. On this auspicious day, wheat was harvested by the farmers with sickles in the traditional way as they enjoyed the drum beats.

Before harvesting, Ardas was performed by them as a way to thank God for a good harvest of Rabi crops, especially wheat.

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The festival marks the Punjabi New Year and symbolises prosperity and gratitude for a good Rabi harvest.

Ranjit Singh, a farmer from Kallair Balla village, said with great enthusiasm that Punjab is celebrating the festival of Vaisakhi, which holds immense cultural and religious significance.

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He said that this day is remembered for the historic moment when Guru Gobind Singh Ji established the Khalsa Panth and initiated the tradition of Amrit Sanchar.

Ranjit Singh further explained that this is also the time when the wheat crop in Punjab ripens, and harvesting begins. He highlighted that farming has always been a major source of livelihood in Punjab, providing employment to both farmers and labourers.

Despite the advancement of modern machinery and technology, many farmers still begin the harvest manually as part of tradition, before large-scale cutting is carried out using combine harvesters. Across Punjab, a vibrant harvesting atmosphere can be witnessed during this time.

He added that it is a long-standing tradition in Punjab to begin any new work, especially harvesting, with prayers and Ardas, seeking blessings from God. Following the same tradition, farmers have started the harvesting season today.

Ranjit Singh emphasised that the wheat crop is crucial, as it fulfils the food requirements of people for the entire year. He also recalled that there was a time when India had to import wheat under the PL-480 Act from the United States to feed its population.

However, the farmers of Punjab played a key role in making the country self-reliant in food production and filled the national granaries. Today, even though challenges remain, Punjab's farmers continue to be the backbone of India's food security

While speaking, farmer Kawardeep Singh said that today they are standing in village Kalerwala, where a wave of happiness can be seen among farmers.

He said that this joy is not limited to just one village, but is being felt across the entire state of Punjab as people celebrate the festival of Vaisakhi. The day holds great historical as well as cultural significance.

A farmer, Daljit Singh, said that today marks the festival of Vaisakhi, which is a significant day for the farming community.

He stated that the wheat crop has now fully ripened and is ready for harvest. On this occasion, farmers have begun the cutting process after offering prayers (Ardas) and taking the name of God for blessings.

He added that there is a strong sense of happiness and excitement among farmers, as this crop is extremely valuable to them, just like a precious possession that one brings home with pride.

For farmers, this harvest represents the reward of nearly six months of hard work, dedication, and patience. Today is the day when that long wait finally comes to an end.

He further said that this festival brings immense joy and satisfaction, as the crop they have nurtured with care is now ready to be harvested and taken home.

Kawardeep Singh explained that for farmers, this is a very special occasion because it marks the beginning of wheat harvesting. After nearly six months of hard work, where farmers nurture their crops like their own children and face various weather challenges, this day brings the reward of their efforts.

He added that this is the time when the crop reaches its final stage, bringing income, happiness, and stability to farmers and their families. Many household needs and future plans depend on this harvest.

Across Punjab, the harvesting season officially begins on this day. As per tradition, farmers start the process by offering prayers (Ardas) and seeking blessings for a successful season.

A festive atmosphere can be witnessed, with dhol beats and celebrations adding to the spirit of the occasion. The beginning of the harvest is being marked with great enthusiasm and energy.

He further said that just like any business reaches its final stage of returns, for farmers, this is that crucial moment when their "golden crop" finally comes home. This harvest not only fulfils present needs but also helps them prepare for the next cropping season. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)