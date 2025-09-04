Fazilka (Punjab) [India], September 4 (ANI): Farmers have claimed crop losses as water from the Satluj River entered their fields in the villages in the Jalalabad area of Fazilka district of Punjab, and appealed to the government for immediate compensation and a waiver of their debts.

Speaking to ANI, farmers said that nearly 1,500 acres of paddy crop were destroyed in the villages of Dandi Kadam and Dhani Natha Singh in Jalalabad tehsil of Fazilka after water from the Satluj River entered the fields. Farmers said the inundation has wiped out their entire harvest.

The flood-affected farmers stated that the government was providing fodder for livestock and some essential food supplies, but they required additional assistance.

In addition, they also demanded compensation for the damage caused to their houses by the floodwaters.

The government of Punjab has established relief centres in the city of Jalalabad, Fazilka district, to assist families affected by flooding. Jalalabad Naib Tehsildar Shanu informed that relief materials were being distributed in the flood-affected areas. She added that everything was under control and urged the public not to panic.

While speaking to ANI, Naib Tehsildar Shanu said, "The centres have been set up in Jalalabad city of Fazilka district, from where relief materials are being distributed in flood-affected areas of Jalalabad, such as fodder for cattle. We are also providing ration kits to people, along with boats, where connectivity has been cut. Tents are also being provided, and rescue operations are ongoing... administration is working tirelessly for the people day and night, and we also urge people not to panic... Everything is under control, and relief material is being distributed...".

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing heavy rainfall in Punjab, a wall collapse incident was reported at a residential society in the Zirakpur area of S.A.S. Nagar (Mohali) district of Punjab.

A resident of the society shared her concern, stating that all the residents were worried due to the security threats posed by the wall collapse incident.

Speaking to ANI, the resident said, "I am a resident of Maya Garden Phase 2 apartments, Zirakpur. As you can see, the boundary wall of our society has completely collapsed. Due to this, there is a threat from snakes, stray dogs, and other animals...it also poses a serious security risk. We are afraid that anyone can enter our homes at any time...outsiders can enter our homes...all of us in society are very worried".

She further said, "A similar incident occurred in 2023 as well, when the wall of the society had collapsed and residents had to rebuild it with their own money... we didn't receive any help from anywhere. Unfortunately, the wall has fallen again, and therefore, we request immediate action from the administration and others concerned, as our societies are being neglected."

Heavy rainfall also led to waterlogging and traffic disruption in the Zirakpur region of the district.

Earlier today, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the flood-affected areas in the Amritsar district of Punjab.

While inspecting the flood-affected areas of Amritsar today, Union Minister Chouhan met the people affected by the flood in the area and listened to their grievances.

The Union Minister Chouhan is on a visit to the flood-affected areas of Amritsar, Kapurthala, and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab today. After visiting the flood-affected areas, Chouhan will return late in the evening to hold a meeting with officials in Amritsar.

On Wednesday, several parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh witnessed heavy rainfall, with the Meteorological Department issuing fresh warnings for thunderstorms and lightning across multiple districts.

While Punjab is expected to see a slight weakening of monsoon activity in the coming days, a red alert was issued for both North and South Haryana and Chandigarh as well.

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Centre, heavy rain is very likely to lash parts of Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Mohali, Chandigarh, and Kharar in Punjab. (ANI)

