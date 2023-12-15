Ludhiana, Decemeber 15: A fire broke out at a warehouse of a furniture factory in Ludhiana in the early hours of Friday, officials said adding that efforts to douse the fire are underway. "A furniture godown caught fire. It looks like there could be a loss of Rs 50-60 lakhs. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Fire tenders are at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are underway," Daljeet Singh, a police officer said. Punjab Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory in Ludhiana’s Nichi Village, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Punjab Fire

#WATCH | Punjab: Fire broke out at a warehouse of a furniture factory in Ludhiana. Efforts to douse the fire underway pic.twitter.com/wEJKtZ96UM — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

No casualties have been reported from the site of the incident yet. Further details are awaited.

