New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Following heavy monsoon rains that triggered floods across several districts of Punjab, doctors and healthcare staff from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, carried out a four-day relief mission from September 6 to 9, providing life-saving medical aid to thousands of affected people.

The team covered multiple districts, reaching remote and waterlogged villages where no prior medical camps had arrived.

According to a release, the team began its work in the Ajnala district, covering villages Sidhe Wala and Baladhwal, where more than 500 patients were treated. On September 7, the team moved to Ramdass, Ghonewala, and Machiwala villages, treating over 800 individuals.

The mission reached Gurdaspur's Jhapkara and Galdhi villages on September 8, treating nearly 850 people. More than 200 blood sugar tests were conducted, revealing several undiagnosed diabetes cases. Doctors also managed wound infections, pediatric diarrhoea, and fungal dermatitis.

The team visited Ferozepur's Fatehwala and Ruknewala villages on September 9, where they treated nearly 950 patients. Over 200 blood sugar screenings were performed. Cases included asthma, anaemia, chronic illnesses, pediatric dehydration, and skin infections. A severely dehydrated child was successfully stabilised with intravenous therapy.

In total, the AIIMS Delhi team treated over 3,100 patients, conducted more than 400 blood sugar screenings, and distributed essential medicines, including antibiotics, antifungals, antipyretics, antihypertensives, antidiabetics, inhalers, multivitamins, and wound dressings.

The mission's door-to-door outreach ensured that even the most isolated families received medical attention.

Meanwhile, the flooding events have had a significant impact on animal populations in the Ajnala district of Punjab.

On the flood condition, speaking to ANI, Ravinder Singh Kang, Assistant Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry, shared that 140 villages in the Ajnala area have been affected by the flood, with around 57,000 animals suffering due to the disaster.

The Punjab government has set up 16 relief camps across the region to support affected animals. Medicines and animal feed are being provided based on need.

Kang further stated that teams from the department, along with NGOs, are visiting homes door-to-door to provide treatment and assistance.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of Punjab.

The Prime Minister announced a financial assistance of Rs. 1600 crore for Punjab in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state's kitty. (ANI)

