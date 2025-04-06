Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 6 (ANI): In a major reshuffle, the Punjab Government on Sunday issued transfer orders of 65 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) officers in the state.

"The above officers may be relieved immediately with the directions to report at their new places of postings by April 7 and their charge assuming/relinquishing reports be sent to the office immediately," the order stated.

Another order by the Punjab government announces the transfer of 97 senior police officers, including 11 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

"The officers concerned are directed to join their new place of posting immediately," the order from the state government stated.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria held a 'Padyatra' on Sunday against the drug menace as part of the Punjab government's 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' campaign.

Kataria emphasized that the state government is moving this campaign forward with strictness.

"Today's the fourth day (of the campaign), and it has become a 'Jan Yatra'. Local people are joining this campaign. Students, in large numbers, are joining the campaign. Olympic players and Arjuna awardee have also joined. It was my wish to make this a 'Jan Yatra' and not let it be confined just to a 'Governor Yatra'. This is just a start, now people have to take it forward in their villages. The state government is moving this campaign forward with strictness," the Punjab Governor said.

As part of the ongoing war against drugs 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign was launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

According to an official statement, since the launch of this Anti-Drug Campaign on March 1 2025, an arrest of 3957 drug smugglers after registration of 2248 first information reports (FIRs) across the state have been made and led to recovery of large amount of contrabands, including 137.7 kg heroin from the possession of drug smugglers.

The Chief Minister and the Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav directed all the Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to identify and catalogue the main drug suppliers/peddlers in their respective districts within seven days. (ANI)

