Bengaluru, April 6: In a shocking incident, police arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife in Bengaluru's Electronics City on Friday night, April 4. The accused, identified as 43-year-old Krishnappa, fatally stabbed his wife, K Sharada, 40, in a suspected fit of rage over years of suspicions regarding her fidelity. The incident occurred on a public road in Chikkathoguru when Sharada was returning home from work.

According to a Times of India report, Krishnappa, a daily wage worker from Bagepalli, had purchased two knives and travelled to Electronics City with the intention of killing his wife. He waited near her regular route in Chikkathoguru and attacked her at around 8 pm. Sharada, who worked as a domestic help, died on the spot due to multiple stab wounds to her neck. The couple had been living separately for four years due to ongoing marital discord. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Stabs Wife to Death Near Son’s School in Hebbagodi, Suspecting Extra-Marital Affair; Arrested.

Sharada and Krishnappa were married for 17 years and had two children—a 15-year-old son who lived with the father and a 12-year-old daughter who stayed with Sharada. Police said the separation was driven by Krishnappa’s violent behaviour and persistent accusations against his wife’s character. Despite the split, he allegedly continued to keep track of her movements. On the day of the incident, he used this knowledge to plan the brutal attack. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Stuffs Body in Suitcase and Informs In-Laws on Call; Arrested From Pune.

After committing the murder, Krishnappa attempted to flee the scene but was caught by local residents who witnessed the crime. He was overpowered and handed over to the police. Officers from the Electronics City police station reached the spot and found Sharada lying in a pool of blood. They later confirmed that the accused had been planning the murder for some time. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

