Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 25 (ANI): The Punjab government on Friday carried out a reshuffle of senior IPS officers appointing ADGP Gurpreet Kaur Deo as the Chief Vigilance Officer in place of Ishwar Singh.

Prabodh Kumar, who was working as Special Director General of Police (Investigation, Lokpal) has been posted as the Special DGP (Intelligence).

Also Read | Delhi Police Busted Inter-State Drug Trafficking Racket, Two Person Arrested.

S S Srivastava, serving as ADGP (Traffic Punjab), has been posted as ADGP (Intelligence) Punjab.

Amardeep Singh Rai will take his place as ADGP (Traffic Punjab). (ANI)

Also Read | Anil Ambani, Reliance Group Chairman, Resigns as Director of RPower, RInfra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)