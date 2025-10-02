Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 2 (ANI): A grand Bada Khana was organised, bringing together around 800 police personnel for a traditional dinner symbolising unity, camaraderie, and brotherhood in the force.

The event held recenly was graced by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria as the chief guest.

Also Read | Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Mahatma Gandhi Images and HD Wallpapers To Honour Father of the Nation on October 2.

Senior dignitaries, including Chief Secretary Mandip Singh Brar, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, Finance Secretary Diprava Lakra, Director General of Police Sagar Preet Hooda, Inspector General of Police Pushpendra Kumar, SSP (Security & Traffic) Sumer Partap Singh, SSP/UT Kanwardeep Kaur and other senior officers, were also present.

On the occasion, scholarships worth Rs 1.85 crore were distributed to 402 wards of Chandigarh Police personnel. In addition, 21 meritorious students who excelled in sports at national and international levels or secured top positions in Class X and XII examinations were felicitated by the Governor and handed over cheques in recognition of their achievements.

Also Read | Maha Navami 2025: Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Their Children Nysa and Yug Attend Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Paying tribute to colleagues who laid down their lives in the line of duty, the DGP highlighted the sacrifices of police families and lauded their unwavering support. "Our families are the driving force behind every patrol, every mission, and every presence," he said.

The DGP also underlined several welfare measures recently introduced by Chandigarh Police, including enhanced financial assistance in cases of natural and accidental deaths, higher funeral support, marriage and education loans, disability aid, and emergency medical facilities. He further noted the resumption of deposit returns with interest, which had been on hold since 2022.

Governor Kataria also announced the release of the long-pending 13th salary for Chandigarh Police personnel, which had been stalled for the past two years due to technical reasons. In recognition of performance, he presented cash rewards to police stations based on a comprehensive evaluation: IT Park (Rs 50,000, 1st rank), Sarangpur (Rs 30,000, 2nd rank), and Industrial Area (Rs 20,000, 3rd rank).

Adding to the day's significance, the Governor inaugurated the Chandigarh Police Family Welfare Centre, where vocational training classes in stitching, painting, and baking are already underway for police wards and spouses.

The Bada Khana reinforced the bond between officers and personnel, celebrating discipline, teamwork, and the force's commitment to service. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)