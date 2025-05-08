Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 8 (ANI): Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday observed a mock drill conducted in Sector 17 of Chandigarh and emphasised the importance of preparedness for emergencies such as fires and building collapses.

"The mock drill has been conducted in Sector 17. Such situations can occur anytime, anywhere. I think of situations like a fire breaking out in a building, people getting trapped inside, or even a building collapsing," Kataria said.

"For such incidents, our team is always prepared to carry out these tasks. Rescuing trapped individuals, providing medical assistance, and transporting them to the necessary facilities, all these responsibilities fall on our team," he added.

Kataria noted that rescue operations sometimes require structural interventions.

"If needed, we even have to cut through buildings to create passageways. That's why I think the machine shown here is capable of carrying out rescues even at great heights," he said.

He acknowledged the difficulty of conducting rescues during severe fire incidents.

"Sometimes buildings catch fire so intensely that even performing a rescue becomes extremely difficult. After the rescue, if there is any life left inside, then the NDRF team goes inside, carefully manages the situation within the building, and provides the specific kind of assistance needed by each individual," Kataria explained.

Highlighting the importance of national security readiness, the Governor said the drill was part of broader preparedness efforts.

"At this time, since there is some activity on the country's borders, we need to be fully prepared in every way, that is the reason for this initiative," he said.

Kataria said the demonstration aimed to educate and involve youth.

"All the children from NSS and NCC have been called here to observe this event--so that if ever needed, you too may have to become part of a rescue team and contribute," he said.

"The purpose of this demonstration is to show that every person can help in a rescue. As for who will give instructions, that responsibility lies with the team leadership," he added. (ANI)

