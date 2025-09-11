Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 11 (ANI): The Punjab Government has launched an extensive fogging campaign in Ajnala and other flood-affected areas to curb the spread of dengue, malaria, and other vector-borne diseases.

The initiative aims to protect public health in the wake of recent flooding, which has heightened the risk of disease outbreaks.

Ajnala Nagar Panchayat President Jaspal Singh Dhillon stated, "We are conducting continuous fogging in the flood-affected areas to stop any diseases from spreading... We are also conducting the sprays in the areas which are not affected by floods, as a safety precaution..."

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that he would hold a review meeting on Friday at 11 am to assess the flood situation in the state after heavy rains.

In a post on X, CM Mann wrote that discussions would focus on the medical facilities being provided to residents, compensation measures, and concrete steps to manage and mitigate the impact of the floods.

"I will hold a meeting tomorrow at 11 am to review the flood situation. In this meeting, the Deputy Commissioners of the flood-affected areas will participate via video conference, and the Secretary and Chief Secretary will join by arriving at my Chandigarh residence. The meeting will discuss the medical facilities being provided to the people, compensation, and concrete steps to deal with the flood situation," CM Mann wrote.

Meanwhile, following heavy monsoon rains that triggered floods across several districts of Punjab, doctors and healthcare staff from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, carried out a four-day relief mission from September 6 to 9, providing life-saving medical aid to thousands of affected people.

The team covered multiple districts, reaching remote and waterlogged villages where no prior medical camps had arrived.

In total, the AIIMS Delhi team treated over 3,100 patients, conducted more than 400 blood sugar screenings, and distributed essential medicines, including antibiotics, antifungals, antipyretics, antihypertensives, antidiabetics, inhalers, multivitamins and wound dressings. (ANI)

