Chandigarh, Apr 28 (PTI) The Punjab government on Friday declared a gazetted holiday on May 1, which is observed as the International Labour Day.

All government offices will remain closed on this day, an official statement said.

"The Punjab government has issued a notification today declaring holiday on May 1 as a gazetted holiday in government offices, boards/corporations and educational institutions across the state of Punjab to mark the Labour Day," the statement said.

