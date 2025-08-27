Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 27 (ANI): The Punjab government has deployed its entire cabinet to the worst-hit districts to lead rescue and relief operations on the ground to tackle the flood crisis.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has instructed all ministers to remain stationed in flood-affected areas until the situation is entirely under control, signalling the government's zero-tolerance approach to delays in relief work.

Also Read | Fake Job Racket Busted in Jamshedpur: Police Bust Fake Job Racket Operating Under Guise of Network Marketing, Four Arrested; 179 Youths Rescued.

The ministers have been tasked with supervising the evacuation of residents, monitoring the supply of essential commodities, and ensuring immediate medical and shelter assistance to those displaced by the rising waters.

Finance Minister Advocate Harpal Singh Cheema, while conducting a detailed review of the situation with the Deputy Commissioners of Sangrur and Mansa over a conference call, said, "Our top priority is to save every life and protect every property. No stone should be left unturned in mitigating the hardships faced by the people in flood-hit areas."

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Teacher Held for Allegedly Mixing Phenol Into Vegetable Curry Prepared for Students at Government School in Sukma.

Several other Cabinet Ministers have also been assigned specific districts to oversee relief efforts. Harbhajan Singh ETO has been supervising operations in Ramdas, Tarn Taran, Sri Goindwal Sahib, and Ajnala.

Barinder Kumar Goyal has also been monitoring work in Tarn Taran, Sri Goindwal Sahib, and Ajnala. Gurmeet Singh Khuddian is engaged in relief efforts in the villages of Kapurthala district, while Lal Chand Kataruchak has been deployed in Pathankot. Laljit Singh Bhullar is also overseeing relief in Tarn Taran, and Hardeep Singh Mundian has been tasked with operations in the villages of Tehsil Sultanpur Lodhi.

The Punjab government is working in close coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other central agencies to strengthen rescue capabilities. Relief measures are focused on providing safe shelter, food, clean drinking water, and medical support to affected families.

The government has assured the public that it is committed to working around the clock until normalcy is restored. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)