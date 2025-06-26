Chandigarh, Jun 26 (PTI) The Punjab government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ananya Birla Foundation to set up a data intelligence and technical support unit.

The MoU was signed between the government of Punjab and Dr B R Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali, and Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health, Amritsar, and the Ananya Birla Foundation.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission To Triple Medical Allowance and Raise Minimum Salary to INR 27,000? Check Details.

Addressing a gathering, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said this initiative is part of the ongoing war against drugs being led by the state government.

This initiative of establishing the data intelligence and technical support unit marks a significant step in combating the drug menace in the state.

Also Read | 'You Have Made History!' Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan Hail Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla After Historic ISS Docking With Axiom-4 Space Mission (See Post).

He said this MoU is part of the broader efforts by the Punjab government for drug prevention and rehabilitation.

Mann said the anti-drug campaign ?'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' has snapped the supply line of drugs adding that once this is disrupted, rehabilitating the affected individuals becomes extremely crucial.

To support individuals in overcoming addiction and help them live a life of dignity, the government is not only establishing rehabilitation centres equipped with various facilities, but also providing medical care, education, and employment opportunities, to prevent relapse into drug use, he said.

In the second phase of the anti-drug campaign, a comprehensive model of psychosocial care is being implemented through the data intelligence and technical support unit, Mann said.

This unit will technically assist the anti-drug campaign by enhancing the capacity of medical officers, psychologists, police personnel, and frontline health workers, he stated.

The unit will also focus on developing effective strategies to tackle rehabilitation challenges, ensure the smooth functioning of OOAT (Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment) clinics, and strengthen outreach efforts to the community, he said.

The CM said it will play a crucial role in making Punjab a drug-free state, adding that the centralized intelligence unit will provide concrete data on de-addiction, rehabilitation, and OOAT patients, helping in designing and implementing informed policies.

Mann said experts from institutions like AIIMS' National Drug Treatment Centre, IIT Ropar, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, and PGIMER Chandigarh will provide timely support to this unit.

The unit will work collaboratively with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Punjab Police, health department, employment generation, skill development, and training departments, as well as organisations and academic institutions related to mental health, rehabilitation, and data science.

He said the Ananya Birla Foundation will provide support for the technical capabilities and resources of this unit.

Mann said this programme will operate on a hub and spoke model, based on the centralized technical unit, where five medical colleges in Patiala, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Faridkot, and Mohali will act as cluster resource centres.

He said that this is the fight for coming generations and cannot be won without the support of the common man.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)