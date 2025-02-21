Chandigarh, Feb 21 (PTI) In a major reshuffle, Punjab government on Friday ordered transfer and posting orders of 21 IPS officers with immediate effect which included shuffling of police chiefs of many districts.

Among those transferred include Dhanpreet Kaur, Inspector General of Police, Ludhiana Range, who has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, in place of Swapan Sharma.

According to a government order, Jagdale Nilambari, DIG Counter Intelligence, Punjab, has been transferred and posted as DIG, Ludhiana Range, Ludhiana in place of Dhanpreet Kaur.

Swapan Sharma, Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, has been transferred as DIG, Ferozepur Range, Ferozepur. Gurmeet Chauhan, Additional IG, Anti-Gangster Task Force, has been posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Ferozepur in place of Saumya Mishra.

Akhil Chaudhary, AIG, Personnel-II, Punjab, Chandigarh, has been transferred and posted as SSP, Sri Muktsar Sahib in place of Tushar Gupta. His posting will be issued later on, as per the order.

Surendra Lamba, SSP Hoshiarpur has been transferred as AIG, Personnel-I, Punjab, Chandigarh.

Charanjit Singh, SSP, Amritsar Rural, has been transferred as AIG, Intelligence, Punjab, Mohali. Dayama Harish Kumar Omprakash, SSP Gurdaspur, has been transferred as AIG, Intelligence, Punjab, Mohali.

Saumya Mishra, SSP Ferozepur, has been transferred as AIG, Personnel-II, Punjab, Chandigarh in place of Akhil Chaudhary. Sandeep Kumar Malik, SSP, Barnala, has been transferred as SSP, Hoshiarpur in place of Surendra Lamba.

Ravjot Grewal, SSP Fatehgarh Sahib, has been transferred as AIG, Technical Services, Punjab, Chandigarh.

Navneet Singh Bains, SSP, Ludhiana Rural, has been transferred as AIG, Crime, Punjab, Chandigarh. Ankur Gupta, DCP, Law and Order, Jalandhar, has been transferred as SSP, Ludhiana Rural in place of Navneet Singh Bains.

Ashwini Gotyal, AIG, HRD, Punjab, Chandigarh and in addition, SSP, Khanna, has been transferred as AIG, HRD, Punjab, Chandigarh. Shubham Agarwal, DCP, Investigation, Ludhiana, has been transferred as SSP, Fatehgarh Sahib in place of Ravjot Grewal.

Aditya, DCP, Headquarters, Jalandhar, has been transferred and posted as SSP, Gurdaspur in place of Dayama Harish Kumar Omprakash.

Maninder Singh, ADC to Punjab Governor, has been transferred as SSP, Amritsar Rural in place of Charanjit Singh. Randhir Kumar, SP, Investigation, Ferozepur, has been transferred as ADC to the Governor in Maninder's place.

Among other officers who have been shuffled include Jyoti Yadav, SP, Investigation, Mohali, who has been transferred as SSP, Khanna in place of Ashwini Gotyal.

Sudhanshu Srivastava, Additional DGP, Security, Punjab, Chandigarh, will, in addition also be ADGP, Provisioning, Punjab, Chandigarh in place of G Nageswara Rao.

Notably, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) G Nageswara Rao, a senior IPS officer, had on Tuesday assumed charge as the new Chief Director of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB).

