New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday wrote to the chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), seeking action against chief ministers of Haryana and Punjab, alleging they were "directly responsible" for the pollution in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party wants to appeal to the commission as well as the Supreme Court to take a suo motu cognizance of the matter and file cases of criminal negligence against the chief ministers of Haryana and Punjab, "who have put the entire North India in a public health emergency", she said.

Atishi said that due to the criminal negligence of chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana, the people of Delhi-NCR have been suffering from pollution for the last one-and-half months due to stubble burning.

"I am compelled to point out that the misery being faced by the residents of Delhi today, is almost entirely attributable to the negligence and failure of the state governments of Punjab and Haryana to prevent stubble burning and farm fires in their states," she said.

"I strongly urge you, on behalf of the residents of Delhi, to take suo motu cognizance of such criminal negligence and initiate appropriate action against all responsible pares, particularly the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana," she added in the letter.

