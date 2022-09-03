Nawanshahr, Sep 3 (PTI) Three more people, including two from Gujarat, have been arrested in connection with the seizure of 38 kg of heroin from a truck in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, said police on Saturday.

Two people--Kulwinder and Bittu--were earlier arrested after the heroin was recovered from the toolbox of the truck coming from Gujarat on August 27.

Addressing the media here, Senior Superintendent of Police Bhagirth Singh Meena said another accused, Som Nath, has been arrested from Rakkara Dhaha village under the jurisdiction of the Balachaur police station.

A team of the Punjab Police also went to Gujarat and arrested two more people, identified as Jat Hamda Harun and Jat Umar Kamisha, residents of Kutch in Gujarat, with the help of the ATS in connection with this seizure of heroin.

Police said these two accused have connections with smugglers of Pakistan.

