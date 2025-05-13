Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 13 (ANI): Taking swift action after tragic loss of lives due to spurious liquor in Majitha in Amritsar, Punjab Police has arrested 10 persons including the kingpin of the racket along with several local distributors in connection with the illicit liquor trade and main suppliers of Methanol-- a fatal chemical used in industrial products, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday.

According to an official release, the arrested kingpin of the racket has been identified as Sahib Singh, while, main suppliers of methanol have been identified as Pankaj Kumar alias Sahil and Arvind Kumar, owners of Sahil Chemicals at Sukh Enclave in Ludhiana. Police have also arrested local distributors-- identified as Prabhjit Singh and Kulbir Singh; and local sellers-- identified as Ninder Kaur, Sahib Singh, Gurjant Singh, Arun alias Kala and Sikander Singh alias Pappu.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the Methanol chemical, after being procured online by Kingpin Sahib Singh, was being used for manufacturing spurious liquor. Investigation is underway to uncover the entire modus operandi and to bring all involved to justice, he said.

The DGP informed that DSP Subdivision Majitha Amolak Singh and SHO Police Station Majitha SI Avtar Singh have been suspended for gross negligence in discharging their official duties, which resulted in the fatal incident. Departmental inquiries have been initiated against the delinquents, he added.

"We all stand united in grief and in our resolve to ensure justice is served and such tragedies are prevented in the future," reaffirmed DGP Gaurav Yadav.

Sharing details of modus operandi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural Maninder Singh said that the investigations have revealed that the local distributor Prabhjeet Singh had received methanol chemical filled in 50 litre jerry can from kingpin Sahib Singh. During questioning, the latter revealed he ordered the methanol from a Ludhiana based chemical firm, Sahil Chemicals, via online platform, he said.

The SSP said that the probe has also revealed that another consignment of methanol, ordered by kingpin Sahib Singh, from the Delhi-based firm is also in transition. Excise and Police teams have been dispatched to retrieve and seize the consignment as soon as it arrives, he said, while adding that all the culprits involved in this racket will be arrested.

Two separate cases at Police Station Majitha and at Police Station Kathunangal in Amristar Rural have been registered under sections 105 and 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), section 61A of the Excise Act and section 3 of the SC/ST Act.

Seventeen people lost their lives while others were hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in the Majitha block in Amritsar. The incident that took place on the night of May 12 night, police said. (ANI)

