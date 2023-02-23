Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 23 (ANI): Punjab police have decided to release Lovepreet Toofan, a close aide of 'Waris Punjab Ke' chief Amritpal Singh.

On Thursday, thousands of supporters of the group broke barricades at a police station in Amritsar using guns and swords and threatened to disturb law and order.

Also Read | What Is National Science Day 2023 Theme? Know Significance of the Day Commemorating the Discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’.

Senior Superintendent of Police said, "As per the evidence presented before us, Lovepreet Toofan will be discharged. SIT constituted to investigate the case."

They have given enough proof that he (detained Lovepreet Toofan) is innocent. SIT has taken cognizance of it. These people will peacefully disperse now and the law will take its own course, said the SSP.

Also Read | Rajasthan Government Approves Rs 1745 Crore for Improving Roads, Bridges in Rural Area.

Talking on the matter, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) Harpal Singh Blair said, 'We had come to talk to the administration that an FIR has been lodged against Lovepreet Toofan. Amritpal Singh's name is also included in this. No false case should have been registered. The administration accepted that Lovepreet was not involved, so they will release him tomorrow and cancel the FIR."

Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh says, "...FIR registered only with a political motive. If they don't cancel the case in 1hr, Admin will be responsible for whatever happens next...They think we can't do anything, so this show of strength was necessary..."

"False news being circulated that police personnel was injured. The truth is that he was injured after he took a fall. In fact,10-12 of our people were hurt. Within 24hrs, Tufan Singh should be released. We won't even wait for 24 hrs," he added.

Amritpal Singh is the head of 'Waris Punjab De', a radical group founded by activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)