Jaipur, February 23: The Rajasthan government has approved Rs 1,745.73 crore for the construction, upgradation and strengthening of rural roads and bridges, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has okayed a proposal to this effect, it said. A total 266 roads and 35 bridges will be covered under the project. Rajasthan Government Approves Rs 36.56 Crore To Set Up Digital Libraries in 344 Residential Schools in State.

As many as 301 works will be undertaken, covering 2,369 kilometer rural road length and 3,369 metre bridges. The project will be carried out by the Public Works Department.

