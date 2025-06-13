India News | Punjab: Ludhiana-based Social Media Influncer Found Dead in Parked Car

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. "Yesterday evening, we received a call that a car was parked in Adesh Hospital, and a foul smell was coming from it. A police team reached there - we found the body of a girl in the back seat of that car. In the preliminary investigation, the girl was identified as Kanchan Kumari, alias Kamal Kaur of Ludhiana," SP Singh told ANI.

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2025 07:28 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Punjab: Ludhiana-based Social Media Influncer Found Dead in Parked Car ow-the-mythological-legend-of-lord-jagannath-and-his-love-for-jackfruit-6921984.html" title="Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: What Is Lord Jagannath’s Favourite Fruit? Know the Mythological Legend of Lord Jagannath and His Love For Jackfruit">Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: What Is Lord Jagannath’s Favourite Fruit? Know the Mythological Legend of Lord Jagannath and His Love For Jackfruit
  • Viral
    It’s Friday the 13th and Also Jason Voorhees’ Birth Date, So of Course, the Internet Is Going Wild With Funny Memes, Jokes and Eerie Posts It’s Friday the 13th and Also Jason Voorhees’ Birth Date, So of Course, the Internet Is Going Wild With Funny Memes, Jokes and Eerie Posts
  • Festivals
    Raja Parba 2025 Dates and Mithuna Sankranti Significance: Know Auspicious Timings, Rituals and Other Details of the Odisha Festival That Worships Goddess Earth and Honours Womanhood Raja Parba 2025 Dates and Mithuna Sankranti Significance: Know Auspicious Timings, Rituals and Other Details of the Odisha Festival That Worships Goddess Earth and Honours Womanhood
  • Videos
    Patna: Speeding SUV Rams Into Cops at Checkpoint on Atal Path; Woman Constable Killed, Driver Arrested Patna: Speeding SUV Rams Into Cops at Checkpoint on Atal Path; Woman Constable Killed, Driver Arrested
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Punjab: Ludhiana-based Social Media Influncer Found Dead in Parked Car

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. "Yesterday evening, we received a call that a car was parked in Adesh Hospital, and a foul smell was coming from it. A police team reached there - we found the body of a girl in the back seat of that car. In the preliminary investigation, the girl was identified as Kanchan Kumari, alias Kamal Kaur of Ludhiana," SP Singh told ANI.

    Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2025 07:28 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Punjab: Ludhiana-based Social Media Influncer Found Dead in Parked Car
    Representational Image

    Bathinda (Punjab) [India], June 13 (ANI): The body of a Ludhiana-based social media influencer was found in her car in Punjab's Bathinda, a police official said.

    According to Bathinda Superintendent of Police (SP) Narinder Singh, the social media influencer has been identified as Kanchan Kumari, alias Kamal Kaur. He said that the police were informed of a "foul smell" coming from a parked car in Adesh Hospital on Thursday evening. Kumari's body was found in the back of the seat of her car.

    Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash Death Toll: Air India Confirms 241 People on Board London-Bound Flight AI171 Dead, Only 1 Survivor.

    "Yesterday evening, we received a call that a car was parked in Adesh Hospital, and a foul smell was coming from it. A police team reached there - we found the body of a girl in the back seat of that car. In the preliminary investigation, the girl was identified as Kanchan Kumari, alias Kamal Kaur of Ludhiana," SP Singh told ANI.

    He further informed that the girl had left her home on June 9 to attend a promotional event. The police were investigating the matter, prioritising ascertaining the cause of her death and catching those responsible, the SP added. Singh asserted that Kumari's body was dumped in the car after her demise.

    Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Actor Vikrant Massey Mourns Loss of Cousin Clive Kunder, Who Was First Officer on Ill-Fated Air India Flight AI171 (See Post).

    "She left her home on June 9 by telling her mother that she would attend a promotional event. The investigation is on. Our priority is to know how her body reached there and who is responsible for her death, and soon, action will be taken against those responsible. It is not the death spot; her body was dumped in the car after death. The car that the girl left her home in belongs to her," SP Singh said. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2025 07:28 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Punjab: Ludhiana-based Social Media Influncer Found Dead in Parked Car
    Representational Image

    Bathinda (Punjab) [India], June 13 (ANI): The body of a Ludhiana-based social media influencer was found in her car in Punjab's Bathinda, a police official said.

    According to Bathinda Superintendent of Police (SP) Narinder Singh, the social media influencer has been identified as Kanchan Kumari, alias Kamal Kaur. He said that the police were informed of a "foul smell" coming from a parked car in Adesh Hospital on Thursday evening. Kumari's body was found in the back of the seat of her car.

    Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash Death Toll: Air India Confirms 241 People on Board London-Bound Flight AI171 Dead, Only 1 Survivor.

    "Yesterday evening, we received a call that a car was parked in Adesh Hospital, and a foul smell was coming from it. A police team reached there - we found the body of a girl in the back seat of that car. In the preliminary investigation, the girl was identified as Kanchan Kumari, alias Kamal Kaur of Ludhiana," SP Singh told ANI.

    He further informed that the girl had left her home on June 9 to attend a promotional event. The police were investigating the matter, prioritising ascertaining the cause of her death and catching those responsible, the SP added. Singh asserted that Kumari's body was dumped in the car after her demise.

    Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Actor Vikrant Massey Mourns Loss of Cousin Clive Kunder, Who Was First Officer on Ill-Fated Air India Flight AI171 (See Post).

    "She left her home on June 9 by telling her mother that she would attend a promotional event. The investigation is on. Our priority is to know how her body reached there and who is responsible for her death, and soon, action will be taken against those responsible. It is not the death spot; her body was dumped in the car after death. The car that the girl left her home in belongs to her," SP Singh said. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    brent crude price
    5000+K+ searches
    israel
    5000+K+ searches
    sf vs was
    5000+K+ searches
    ana de armas
    500+K+ searches
    apple iphone 17 pro max
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel