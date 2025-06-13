India News | Punjab: Ludhiana-based Social Media Influncer Found Dead in Parked Car

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], June 13 (ANI): The body of a Ludhiana-based social media influencer was found in her car in Punjab's Bathinda, a police official said.

According to Bathinda Superintendent of Police (SP) Narinder Singh, the social media influencer has been identified as Kanchan Kumari, alias Kamal Kaur. He said that the police were informed of a "foul smell" coming from a parked car in Adesh Hospital on Thursday evening. Kumari's body was found in the back of the seat of her car.

"Yesterday evening, we received a call that a car was parked in Adesh Hospital, and a foul smell was coming from it. A police team reached there - we found the body of a girl in the back seat of that car. In the preliminary investigation, the girl was identified as Kanchan Kumari, alias Kamal Kaur of Ludhiana," SP Singh told ANI.

He further informed that the girl had left her home on June 9 to attend a promotional event. The police were investigating the matter, prioritising ascertaining the cause of her death and catching those responsible, the SP added. Singh asserted that Kumari's body was dumped in the car after her demise.

"She left her home on June 9 by telling her mother that she would attend a promotional event. The investigation is on. Our priority is to know how her body reached there and who is responsible for her death, and soon, action will be taken against those responsible. It is not the death spot; her body was dumped in the car after death. The car that the girl left her home in belongs to her," SP Singh said. (ANI)

