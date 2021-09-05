Hoshiarpur, Sep 5 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was strangled to death allegedly by her husband here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at New Colony, Bajwara, where migrant labourer Neeraj (27) from Uttar Pradesh strangled his wife Neetu to death, police said.

After murdering his wife, Neeraj informed his brother-in-law Monu Kumar over the phone that he killed her and dumped the body near a canal passing through Bajwara village.

After this, Monu Kumar reached the spot and informed the Sadar police station, Hoshiarpur.

Police said the body has been sent to a local government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, who is absconding.

