Chandigarh [India], August 2 (ANI): Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Minister, Hardeep Singh Mundia, along with AAP Punjab General Secretary and Chairman of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Dr SS Ahluwalia, visited the site to review progress on the ongoing storm waterline project to address the long-standing issue of rainwater accumulation in Phase 11, Mohali.

The project, worth Rs 2.05 crore, has been initiated under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to provide permanent relief from waterlogging in the area.

Chairman, Market Committee Mohali, Advocate Govinder Mittal, and S Dharminder Singh Lamba from AG Office, Punjab were also present during the visit.

S Hardeep Singh Mundia stated that a significant portion of the work has already been completed, resulting in noticeable relief during the current monsoon season. In previous years, rainwater would often flood homes, causing considerable damage. He directed the Water Supply and Sanitation Department to complete the remaining work within the next 45 days.

Dr SS Ahluwalia informed that a 56" (1400 mm) diameter RCC pipeline, approximately 750 meters in length, is being laid from the Phase-11 petrol pump to the Mohali Golf Range. Once completed, the project is expected to fully resolve the rainwater problem in Phase 11, particularly benefiting the LIG and MIG houses.

He further emphasised that previous governments had neglected the issue, but the present government is prioritising such civic concerns under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Meanwhile, AAP Women's Wing District Secretary Swarna, Lata, Block President Taranjit Singh Pappu, Gajjan Singh, Captain Karnail Singh, and local residents expressed satisfaction with the ongoing work and extended gratitude to Cabinet Minister Mundia and Chairman Ahluwalia for their efforts. (ANI)

