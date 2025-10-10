Chandigarh [India], October 10 (ANI): Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday demanded an independent judicial probe into the alleged suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

In a post on his social media platform X, Cheema, said that incidents like a shoe thrown at the country's Chief Justice of India (CJI) and the alleged death by suicide of the IPS officer indicated that "atrocities against Dalits under the BJP rule had crossed every limit."

"Atrocities against Dalits under BJP rule have crossed every limit- from Chief Justice of India being attacked to now a senior IPS officer driven to suicide. This is oppression. We demand an independent judicial inquiry. BJP will pay for this injustice," wrote Cheema adding the hashtag Dalit Lives Matter.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal expressed deep anguish over the alleged suicide of IPS officer Kumar stating that caste-based harassment drove the officer to take his own life. He also demanded strict punishment for the guilty.

In a post shared on X, Kerjiwal said, "Dalit IPS officer from Haryana, Puran Kumar ji, faced so much harassment due to his caste that he took his own life." "The guilty must be given the harshest punishment as soon as possible" he said.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) Central Control Commission chairman K Narayana hjas demanded that the Centre and the Haryana government should initiate a judicial inquiry to investigate the circumstances into the demise of the IPS officer. He also demanded that adequate compensation be provided to the family of the deceased officer.

"The Communist Party of India (CPI) strongly condemns the harassment that led to the tragic death of IPS officer Y. Pooran Kumar in Haryana. Reports indicate that the officer took his own life due to sustained mental and professional harassment by senior officials, including DGP Shatrujit Kumar and others," a press statement read.

Earlier, the Chandigarh Police filed an FIR against Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya following a complaint by IAS officer Amneet Puran Kumar, widow of the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who was found dead at his Chandigarh residence on October 7. The FIR, filed at Police Station Sector 11 under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, cites abetment to suicide and caste-based harassment. (ANI)

