Chandigarh, Jun 17 (PTI) A naib tehsildar was arrested for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Tuesday.

The arrest of Varinderpal Singh Dhoot, the naib tehsildar (revenue officer), came following a vigilance enquiry conducted by the Jalandhar range. It investigated allegations of Dhoot accumulating wealth beyond his legitimate earnings, both in his own name and through family members.

An official spokesperson of the bureau said the probe covered the period from January 1, 2009, to December 31, 2018.

Investigations revealed that Dhoot's total income from known sources during this period was Rs 3,58,97,111. However, his total expenditure and assets acquired amounted to Rs 11,18,34,544 -- Rs 7,59,37,432.63 (211.54 per cent) more than his lawful income, said the spokesperson.

This substantial disparity establishes that Dhoot, while serving as a public servant, acquired immovable and movable assets and spent funds far exceeding his legitimate earnings, said the spokesperson.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the vigilance bureau police station, Jalandhar Range, and the accused arrested, said the spokesperson.

