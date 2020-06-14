India News | Punjab Notifies VDS to Regularise Unapproved Water Connections in Rural Areas

Chandigarh [India], June 14 (ANI): Punjab Govt has notified Voluntary Disclosure Scheme for consumers having unapproved water connections in rural areas to offer an opportunity to the consumers for voluntary disclosure and free of cost regularisation of their unapproved connection.

Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Razia Sultana said that department has planned to conduct the third party comprehensive household survey of all the rural households in Punjab from July onwards.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

"During the survey, if any consumer is found with unapproved connection after the closure of VDS i.e. 15.07.20, his/her connection will be disconnected and charges will be collected form him/her towards unapproved usage of water in the past," she said.

The Minister further said that the department of water supply and sanitation is hopeful of getting a huge response from the citizen with regard to this scheme.

Also Read | UP Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 to be Declared on June 27 at upresults.nic.in.

She said that the launch of this scheme is a significant step towards Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) launched by GoI in partnership with the States, to enable every household in villages to have Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC).

Sultana reiterated that Department is committed to provide drinking water of prescribed quality on a regular and long-term basis to every rural household of Punjab by March, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)