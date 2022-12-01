New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, who inadvertently crossed over to the Pakistani side on Thursday morning in the Punjab sector, has been handed over to the Indian authorities, a force spokesperson said.

The jawan was undertaking zero line checking along the India-Pakistan international border (IB) near BSF post G G Base in Abohar sector.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Two Muslim Girls Convert To Marry Hindu Boys at Agast Muni Ashram in Madinath.

The jawan crossed over to the other side inadvertently due to dense fog and resulting "extremely poor visibility" around 6.30 am, the spokesperson said.

"He was safely handed over to the BSF during a flag meeting with Pakistan Rangers at 1.50 pm," he said.

Also Read | Fraud in Gurugram: Elederly Man Duped of Rs 14 Lakh on Pretext of Char Dham Pilgrimage, Three Booked.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)