Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 7 (ANI): Director General of Police, Punjab Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday they have averted possible target killings with the arrest of 2 members of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module.

DGP further said that the module was operated by USA based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passian, a close aide of Pakistan based terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda.

Sharing the information, DGP Yadav said in a post on X, "In an intelligence-based operation, Punjab Police averts possible target killings with the arrest of 2 members of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module".

His post added: "The module was operated by #USA based Harpreet Singh @ Happy Passian, a close aide of #Pakistan based terrorist Harwinder Singh @ Rinda, along with his associate identified as Shamsher Singh @ Shera presently based in #Armenia".

Two pistols along with 4 magazines and 30 live cartridges were also recovered, as per the official.

Following their arrest, a First Information Report has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Arms Act at State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, he said.

"As per preliminary investigations Happy Passian was working in connivance with Rinda & Shamsher to radicalise the youth by motivating them to carryout anti-national activities in the state," the DGP added.

Earlier on Wednesday the Amritsar Police proactively cracked a Gunhouse theft case and recovered 12 Weapons along with 22 cartridges from 2 Accused after a hot chase of 1000 plus kilometres across 5 States.

Further on March 3, in a big Blow to an international narcotic network the Jalandhar Police busted an International drug cartel and arrested three with 5 Kg of Opium.

The drug cartel was backed by multiple smugglers using an International Courier Service to target recipients in UK, USA, Canada and Australia. The police registered an FIR under NDPS Act and investigations to establish backward and forward linkages is being carried out. (ANI)

