Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police have arrested gangster Harpreet Singh, a close associate of fugitive gangster Goldy Brar and mastermind of Pardeep Singh murder case of Kotkapura.

"In a major breakthrough, Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) has arrested Gangster Harpreet Singh, a close associate of fugitive Gangster Goldy Brar and mastermind of Pardeep Singh Murder Case of Kotkapura. On November 10, 2022, Six Gangsters had killed Pardeep Singh," Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet on Monday.

DGP said that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of IPC, the Arms Act and also under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"FIR was registered under relevant sections of IPC, Arms Act & Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Further Investigation is ongoing. @PunjabPoliceInd is fully committed to destroy the criminals' network as per directions of CM @BhagwantMann," DGP further added.

Further investigation is underway, officials said. (ANI)

