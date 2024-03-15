Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 15 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab police arrested two associates of the Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang, DGP Punjab police said on Friday.

They are Jagdeep Singh alias Rinku and Balwinder Singh alias Babbu, the DGP further said.

Also Read | ‘I am in Heaven and Enjoying It’: Murder Accused Shares Purported Video From Bareilly Central Jail, Police Order Probe After Clip Goes Viral.

"The gang is involved in multiple heinous crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and extortion in the areas of Ludhiana, Jagraon, Moga, Bathinda and Sangrur," he said in a statement on X.

The DGP added that the arrested accused have a criminal history. Rinku was a proclaimed offender in an attempt to murder case registered in Moga. Babbu in June 2023 had fired at an STF team at Neelona, Ludhiana, and was since absconding. The preliminary investigation shows the two were carrying out criminal activities on the direction of absconding gangsters Lehmbar and Nurwala.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Orphan Girl Gangraped by Men Claiming To Be Her Relatives, Rescued in Lucknow; Police Detain Accused.

The AGTF team has also seized two pistols and 10 live cartridges from them, he said.

Last month, the AGTF arrested one person involved in the recent firing incident at Katani Premium Dhaba, Sector 79, Mohali.

The primary interrogation of the arrested accused has revealed the identity of two other absconding accused Rana and Arshjot involved in the incident, the Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said in a statement on the social media platform X.

The arrested persons, identified as Amritpal Singh alias Nannu, associate of Davinder Bambiha Gang. The fourth accused, Feroz, involved in this incident has been arrested by the Haryana police.

These handlers executed the crime on the direction of foreign-based absconding Gangster Gaurav alias Lucky Patiyal of the Davinder Bambiha Gang, to extract ransom money from the victim. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)