Punjab [India], February 3 (ANI): In a breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab has apprehended two operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar Gang.

The accused have been identified as Mandeep Singh and Jatinder Singh.

Taking to social media handle, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav posted on X, "Both the accused have a criminal history with several criminal cases of attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, and arms act registered against them in Chandigarh and Haryana."

The accused Mandeep had provided hideouts to the accused involved in Sidhu Moosewala's murder and also facilitated the escape of Gangster Deepak Tinu in 2017, he said.

Punjab's AGTF arrested the individuals and also recovered two pistols and 12 live cartridges from their possession.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were tasked to carry out target killings of rival gangsters by their foreign-based handlers.

Punjab police are fully committed to destroying the organised criminal network as per directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, posted the official on X.

Earlier on January 30, in a major breakthrough Bathinda Police successfully recovered Rs1.78 crore of drug money in the Canal Colony case. Multiple arrests made, including those linked to Heroin smuggling across Punjab.

On the same day, the Amritsar Police also arrested 'Drug Big Fish' Manjit also known as Manna and Lavjit also known as Lav along with 3 others. Police seized 3 Kg Heroin, Rs 5.25 lakh drug money along with 3 cars. The arrested were most wanted by DRI Mumbai in 260 Kg Heroin seizure and by the Delhi Police Special Cell in 356 Kg Heroin seizure.

Both arrested were absconding since 2015 and had a dozen cases registered against them They were having fake passports made from Lucknow on the addresses of Lakhimpur Kheri, UP They were also involved deeply in Hawala network, which has also been destroyed. (ANI)

