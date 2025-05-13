Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 13 (ANI): Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested 156 drug smugglers and recovered 1.5 kg heroin, 16 kg opium and Rs 5.38 lakh drug money from their possession, an official release said.

According to a release from the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, the number of drug smugglers arrested has reached 10,802 in the last 73 days since the launch of the war against drugs named "Yudh Nashian Virudh."

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug-free state.

The operation was conducted simultaneously in all 28 police districts of the state, on the directions of the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav.

The Punjab government has also constituted a five-member Cabinet Sub-Committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.

Divulging details, Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla informed that over 200 Police teams, comprising over 1500 police personnel, under the supervision of 97 gazetted officers have conducted raids at as many as 601 locations across the state leading to the registration of 109 first information reports (FIRs) across the state, he said according to the release.

Police teams have also checked as many as 613 suspicious persons during the day-long operation.

The Special DGP said that with the state government having enforced a three-pronged strategy, Enforcement, De-addiction and Prevention (EDP), to eradicate drugs from the state, the Punjab Police, as part of 'De-addiction', has convinced 115 persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment today. (ANI)

