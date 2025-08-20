Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 20 (ANI): Days after busting Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar has arrested two more operatives of the same module and recovered one 86P hand-grenade from their possession, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav has said.

Those arrested have been identified as Vishavjit and Jackson, both residents of Shankar in Nakodar, an official release said.

Also Read | Are Monetary Contributions Being Sought to Save Nimisha Priya, Kerala Nurse on Death Row in Yemen? MEA Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

As per the information, Punjab Police had arrested five operatives, including Ritik Naroliya and Sonu Kumar alias Kali, and three juveniles, of the BKI module for their involvement in Nawanshahr Grenade Attack and recovered one 86P hand-grenade and one .30 bore pistol from their possession.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that acting swiftly on forward and backward linkages, CI Jalandhar, recovered one 86P Hand Grenade following the arrest of two BKI operatives Ritik Naroliya and a juvenile from Rajasthan, a few days back. The arrested accused's disclosures led to the arrest of their aides Vishavjit from Kolkata-- while he was trying to abscond to Malaysia), while, his accomplice Jackson has been arrested from Nakodar, which led to the recovery of the said hand grenade, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai: All 582 Passengers Stuck in Monorail Train Near Mysore Colony Station Between Chembur and Bhakti Park Rescued by Fire Brigade, MMRDA To Probe Incident (Watch Videos).

The DGP said that all the arrested accused persons were acting on the directions of Canada-based BKI masterminds Zeeshan Akhtar and Ajay Gill.

Sharing more details, AIG CI Navjot Singh Mahal said that preliminary investigations have revealed that accused Vishavjit and Jackson had retrieved two hand grenades from Beas through their associates in last week of July this year. Of which, one grenade was exploded in a liqour shop in SBS Nagar 10 days back by other members of this module, he said.The AIG said that further investigations are on in this case and more arrests are likely in coming days. A case FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)