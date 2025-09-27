Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 27 (ANI): In a landmark operation reaffirming the commitment of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to ensure justice is served, Punjab Police has extradited the wanted terrorist of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) module identified as Parminder Singh alias Pindi from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India with the close coordination and support of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other Central Agencies, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

According to officials, Parminder Singh alias Pindi, a resident of Harsha in Batala, is not a mere criminal but a key operative of a dangerous terror-criminal syndicate. The latter has been brought back to India by the team of Batala Police.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that Pindi is a close aide of internationally designated terrorists Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and Happy Passia, and is involved in multiple heinous crimes, including petrol bomb attacks, violent assaults and extortions in the Batala-Gurdaspur region. Accused Pindi was using different social media platforms to coordinate crimes and finance his operations.

He said that acting swiftly on a Red Corner Notice (RCN) requested by Batala Police, a dedicated four-member team led by a senior police officer travelled to the UAE on September 24, 2025, coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and UAE authorities, completed all legal formalities and successfully brought the accused back to face justice.

This successful extradition underscores Punjab Police's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and organised crime as well as its advanced investigative capabilities and global reach, said the DGP, while adding, "We are thankful to the the MEA, the Government of the United Arab Emirates, CBI and Other Central Agencies for their invaluable cooperation in this joint effort to uphold justice and strengthen national security."

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Batala Suhail Qasim Mir said that given the gravity of crimes committed by Pindi and his direct links to Pakistan-based terrorists Harwinder Rinda and Happy Passia, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) got published a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against him through INTERPOL at the behest of the Batala Police. This global alert was pivotal in tracing his movements and eventual location in Abu Dhabi.

The SSP said that with the apprehension of Parminder Pindi, the Punjab Police has dismantled a critical node in a transnational terror network. This operation sends a strong, unequivocal message that the long arm of the law has no geographical boundaries, he added.

Meanwhile, the CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL. (ANI)

