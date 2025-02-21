Chandigarh, Feb 21 (PTI) Punjab police on Friday said they have busted a target killing module and apprehended two operatives of a foreign-based gangster.

According to a Punjab police statement, those arrested have been identified as Malkit Singh alias Max, a native of Rodala village in Ajnala, Amritsar, who is currently residing in Sempali village in Fatehgarh Sahib, and Sandeep Singh alias Deep, a resident of Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.

"Acting swiftly on intelligence inputs, Patiala Police busted a target killing module and apprehended two operatives of the foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon from Rajpura, Patiala. Both accused were tasked with carrying out target killings in Mohali and Rajpura on the directions of gangster Goldy Dhillon," Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, posted on X.

"Their arrest has also led to the solving of two previous cases related to target killings in Mohali and Rajpura," he added.

Police teams have also recovered five pistols, including three .32 caliber, one .30 caliber, and one .315 caliber country-made pistol, along with 15 cartridges and 1,300 intoxicant tablets from their possession. Additionally, their black-coloured scooter has been impounded, the statement said.

Both arrested individuals have a history of criminal activities, with multiple cases registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Arms Act, attempt to murder, extortion, dacoity, snatching, and other charges, the DGP said.

Further investigations are underway to establish backward and forward linkages in this case. More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days, he added.

Sharing details of the operation, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patiala, Nanak Singh, said that police teams from the Special Cell in Rajpura received reliable information that two operatives of gangster Goldy Dhillon were on their way to deliver intoxicant tablets to someone on the Sirhind-Rajpura road. They also had plans to carry out a target killing in Rajpura.

Acting swiftly, the Special Cell Rajpura, led by Inspector Harry Boparai, launched an intelligence-based operation and managed to locate and arrest both accused, recovering weapons and drugs from their possession, he said.

The SSP added that two prominent individuals, who had also received threat calls from the foreign-based gangster, were the targets of the arrested individuals. Further investigations are ongoing, he concluded.

