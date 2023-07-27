Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) Punjab Police on Thursday busted an arms smuggling racket after arresting five people and recovered 24 illegal weapons from them, a senior official said.

The racket was busted by the Mohali police.

"In a mega breakthrough, CIA unit of @sasnagarpolice busts one of the biggest arms smuggling rackets of North India. The arms smugglers used to supply weapons in #Punjab & #Haryana,” Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

"Identified 4 major Gangsters of Bambiha and Lawrence Gang and arrested 5 associates," Yadav said in a tweet.

He said the kingpin of this racket -- Vikrant alias Vikki Thakur from Meerut -- used to supply illegal firearms to major gangs.

Yadav said 24 illegal weapons and 12 live cartridges have been recovered.

Police said further investigations were on.

