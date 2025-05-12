Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 12 (ANI): In a major crackdown on international narco-hawala cartel, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted a drug cartel linked to Turkey-based smuggler Navpreet Singh alias Nav Bhullar and arrested his three operatives, said a top official on Monday.

According to the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), the three operatives have been identified as Gurdeep Singh alias Saab, Pardeep Sharma and Mani Sharma.

The officials have recovered 1.01 kg heroin, Rs 1.06 crore hawala money (Rs 84.02 lakh in cash and Rs 22 lakh in frozen bank accounts), a cash counting machine and a car.

As per the preliminary investigation, arrested operative Gurdeep was operating the local network on directions of Nav Bhullar, who had provided him a hideout and logistics at Amritsar.

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) and investigation is underway to trace backward and forward linkages of the cartel.

Earlier in the day, in a major breakthrough, the Fazilka Police apprehended three drug smugglers and recovered 60,000 Tramadol (100mg) tablets -- a major haul of intoxicating pharmaceutical substances, said the DGP of Punjab.

