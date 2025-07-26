Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 26 (ANI): In a major strike against cross-border narco-smuggling, Amritsar Police Commissionerate busted a well-organised heroin trafficking cartel with direct links to Pakistan-based smugglers, as per officials.

In a post on social media X, the Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab Police, wrote that the key accused, identified as Sarbjit aka Joban was in direct contact with a notorious smuggler identified as Rana across the border, and had been arrested along with a juvenile, with one kilogram of heroin recovered from them.

The DGP further mentioned that the two more smugglers, identified as Dharam Singh and Kulbr Singh, had been arrested along with five kilograms of heroin.

"In a major strike against cross-border narco-smuggling, Commissionerate Police Amritsar busts a well-organised heroin trafficking cartel with direct links to #Pakistan-based smugglers.

Key accused Sarbjit @ Joban, operating from a border-area village, is in direct contact with notorious smuggler Rana across the border. He is arrested along with a juvenile, with 1 kg of heroin recovered from them.

His interrogation led to the arrest of two more smugglers -- Dharam Singh and Kulbir Singh -- from Ajnala, with over 5 kg of heroin seized.

Total Recovery: 6.106 Kg Heroin, 2 Motorcycles," the post read.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"FIRs registered at PS Airport and PS Chheharta under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

@PunjabPoliceInd remains firm in its resolve to dismantle narco networks and safeguard the future of Punjab's youth," the post further stated.

Earlier on July 24, the Punjab Police conducted raids at 400 locations which lead to the arrest of 85 drug smugglers after registration of 60 FIRs across the state, stated the Information and Public Relations Department.

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 23,237 in 145 days, it stated. The raids have resulted in the recovery of 1.6 kg of heroin, 1 kg of opium, 8353 intoxicant tablets, pills and injections and Rs 8.09 lakh in drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

The operation was conducted on the directions of the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, simultaneously in all 28 Police districts of the state. (ANI)

