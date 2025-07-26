Patna (Bihar) [India], July 26 (ANI): In a major development, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced a significant hike in monthly pension benefits under the 'Bihar Patrakaar Samman Pension Scheme' for all eligible journalists and their spouses.

In a social media post on X, the Chief Minister informed that the state government has instructed the concerned department to increase the monthly pension amount for all eligible journalists from the existing Rs 6,000 to Rs 15,000.

"I am pleased to inform that under the 'Bihar Patrakaar Samman Pension Scheme', instructions have been given to the department to provide a monthly pension of Rs 15,000 instead of Rs 6,000 to all eligible journalists. Additionally, in the event of the death of journalists receiving a pension under the 'Bihar Patrakaar Samman Pension Scheme', instructions have been given to provide their dependent spouse with a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 3,000 for their lifetime," Chief Minister Kumar posted on X.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of journalists in a democratic society, referring to them as the fourth pillar of democracy and highlighting their vital contribution to social development.

He said, "Journalists play a crucial role in democracy. They are the fourth pillar of democracy and have a significant role in social development. We have been taking care of journalists' facilities from the beginning so that they can perform their journalism impartially and live with dignity after retirement."

Notably, this announcement comes months ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections in Bihar, which are expected to be held in October or November this year. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the dates.

Meanwhile, the political battle between the ruling NDA and opposition Mahagathbandhan has intensified in the state and at the Centre, months ahead of the elections, on the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls.

The SIR of the electoral rolls in Bihar has erupted a massive row in the country, with the opposition INDIA bloc alleging that it will delete a significant chunk of voters.

Earlier on Friday, the Election Commission of Bihar announced that 99.8 per cent of the state's electors have been covered under the ongoing Special Integrated Revision (SIR) process, as per the statement from the polling agency.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar confirmed that forms of over 7.23 crore electors have been received and digitised, with their names set to be included in the Draft Electoral Roll, scheduled for release on August 1, 2025, added the statement. (ANI)

