Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], May 21 (ANI): In a major crackdown on cross-border drug smuggling, Commissionerate Police, Jalandhar busted an international narco trafficking cartel and arrests one accused person with 5 Kg Heroin, Punjab police said on Wednesday.

Punjab police said the accused, identified as Shiva (alias Sodhi) was in touch with foreign smugglers for the past 2 years, and his arrest led to the dismantling of a key smuggling network.

Officials have registered an FIR under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic substances Act (NDPS) at Jalandhar.

Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP) highlighted the Punjab Police's commitment to dismantling drug syndicates, disrupting cross-border narco routes, and ensuring a drug free Punjab.

On Monday, Border Security Force at the Punjab border seized pistol parts, two drones and two packets of heroin in multiple places along the Punjab border.

"Today, acting on credible information of the BSF intelligence wing, 02 drones, pistol parts and 02 packets of heroin were seized by the BSF troops in multiple incidents on the Punjab border. An extensive search by the BSF troops today culminated in the recovery of one DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone along with one packet of suspected heroin with a gross weight of 506 grams at about from a farming field adjacent to Noorwala village of Tarn Taran district," the BSF said in a statement.

Later in the afternoon hours, the BSF troops recovered one DJI Air 3 drone in burnt condition from a farming field adjacent to Wan village in Tarn Taran.

On May 18, BSF seized DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone in broken condition from a farming field adjacent to the Rattankhurd village of Amritsar district.

According to the BSF, the drone is presumed to have fallen due to technical interference of electronic countermeasures deployed on board.

"Keen observation and diligent efforts of BSF troops thwarted yet another illicit drone intrusion from across the border," the statement said.

The BSF said the reliable input of the BSF intelligence wing and swift action of the BSF troops successfully foiled the smuggling attempt of arms and narcotics through a drone from across the border. (ANI)

