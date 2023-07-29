Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 29 (ANI): Punjab Police have busted a narco-organised crime syndicate operated by gangster Ravi Balachauria and arrested two people, an official said on Saturday.

The police recovered 1.2 kg of heroin, 3 pistols, 260 live cartridges and Rs 1.4 lakh drug money from the possession of the two main accused, said the official.

Taking to Twitter, DGP Punjab Police wrote, “In a major breakthrough, @SBSNagarPolice has busted a narco-organised crime syndicate operated by gangster Ravi Balachauria. Two main operatives arrested with seizure of 1.2 Kg Heroin, 3 pistols, 260 live cartridges and Rs 1.4 lakh drug money."

Punjab Police on Thursday busted a cross-border arms smuggling racket and arrested five people involved in operating the racket.

According to Punjab police, the arrested accused were running one of the biggest arms smuggling rackets in North India and were engaged in supplying weapons across Punjab and Haryana.

24 illegal weapons and 12 live cartridges from their possession.

Taking to Twitter, DGP Punjab Police wrote, “In a mega breakthrough, CIA unit of @sasnagarpolice busts one of the biggest arms smuggling racket of North India. The arms smugglers used to supply weapons in #Punjab & #Haryana. Identified 4 major Gangsters of Bambiha & Lawrence Gang and arrested 5 associates.”

“The main Kingpin of this racket, Vikrant @ Vikki Thakur of #Meerut used to supply illegal firearms to major gangs. Recovered 24 illegal weapons & 12 live cartridges @PunjabPoliceInd is fully committed to destroy illegal arms network as per directions of CM @BhagwantMann,” he said.

Earlier on July 23, Punjab Police recovered 20 kg of heroin allegedly being smuggled from Pakistan and arrested two drug peddlers from Fazilka.

The accused were identified as Subeg Singh, a resident of Lakhmir Ke Uttar in Fazilka and Sandip Singh alias Seepa of village Mansa in Fazilka. (ANI)

