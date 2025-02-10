Amritsar, Feb 10 (PTI) Punjab Police has busted a terror module with the arrest of a trio allegedly involved in carrying out an 'explosion' near a closed police post here on February 3, officials said on Monday.

Police also recovered one AK-47 rifle, two pistols and cartridges from their possession, they said.

After their arrest, the suspects allegedly tried to escape as one of them snatched a pistol from a police officer and opened fire. In retaliatory fire, two accused suffered bullet injuries and were admitted to a hospital, police said.

The trio has been identified as Lovepreet Singh, Buta Singh and Karandeep Singh, all residents of Amritsar Rural having links with a Dubai-based man who helped in providing them with money and weapons.

Confirming the arrests, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the module was being operated by terrorist Happy Passia and others from abroad.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that they were behind the 'explosion' near a closed police post on the Fatehgarh Churian by-pass road on February 3 when a 'blast-like' sound was heard.

