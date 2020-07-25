Chandigarh, Jul 25 (PTI) The inspector general of police of Faridkot range in Punjab has tested positive for COVID-19, a health official said on Saturday.

The senior IPS officer, Kaustubh Sharma, has been admitted to a hospital in Faridkot, civil surgeon Rajinder Kumar said.

His sample was taken on Friday morning after he had a high fever for the last two-three days, the doctor said, adding that his report came positive in the night.

The officer's 30 contacts will be tested for coronavirus, Kumar said.

