Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 30 (ANI): Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took a dig at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia who are contesting against each other on Amritsar East seat by calling them "big political elephants" crushing common people's issues.

Kejriwal metaphorically said, "These two are very big political elephants, under which the issues of common people are crushed. AAP candidate from Amritsar East constituency Jeevan Jot, who is raising common people's issues will only win the seat."

He further claimed that Sidhu has done nothing for the people while Majithia has nothing to do with Amritsar East and he has only come to defeat the Punjab Congress chief.

The AAP chief claimed that there are good people in other political parties who are feeling suffocated.

"There are good people in other parties also, who are feeling suffocated there. I am telling all the good people to come to our party. When I call Bhagwant Mann hard working and honest, the opponents feel bad because they are corrupt", he claimed.

While speaking about the allegation of the AAP being part of the BJP, Kejriwal said, "Have I got ED raid on Channi Saheb by telling BJP? If I am so powerful then I should ask them to do more such ED raids."

Kejriwal also stated that dirty politics is dominating the system even after 75 years of Indian independence.

"It has been 75 years since our country got independence and freedom was achieved after great struggle. We are forgetting the sacrifice made by the freedom fighters and dirty politics is dominating the system," stated the AAP chief.

According to Kejriwal, any freedom fighters' sacrifices should not be underestimated. "You cannot underestimate any freedom fighters' sacrifice. There are two personalities who represent the Indian freedom movement- Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. We are not just devotees of Babasaheb but we worship him."

The AAP convenor said that education is for all and it doesn't depend on the cast. "Babasaheb's struggle is unbelievable. I cannot believe that such a person had come on earth. He came from the Mahar caste, faced untouchability but despite that got two PhD degrees from America and London. He wrote the constitution of the country. He gave importance to education. His and Bhagat Singh's paths were different, but the destination was the same", said Kejriwal.

"In Delhi, we announced on January 26 that pictures of Babasaheb and Ambedkar would be installed in every office. Today, we are announcing that every government office will have pictures of Babasaheb and Bhagat Singh and not any other political leader if the government is formed in Punjab. So that every time they see Babasaheb and Bhagat Singh, their sacrifice will be remembered," said Kejriwal.

He added that the Punjab government will follow their ideas after AAP comes to power. (ANI)

